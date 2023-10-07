With the college football season entering Week 6, the slate includes eight games that feature teams from the ACC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) William & Mary Tribe at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 The CW (Live stream on Fubo) Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at North Carolina Tar Heels 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Florida State Seminoles 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Louisville Cardinals 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

