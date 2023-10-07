Tommy Pham vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NLDS..
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .254.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 74 of 127 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (21.3%).
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (11.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Pham has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 32.3% of his games this season (41 of 127), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.235
|.350
|OBP
|.306
|.460
|SLG
|.425
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|34
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
