Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NLDS..

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

  • Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .254.
  • Pham has gotten a hit in 74 of 127 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (21.3%).
  • Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (11.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.4% of his games this season, Pham has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 32.3% of his games this season (41 of 127), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 65
.275 AVG .235
.350 OBP .306
.460 SLG .425
22 XBH 23
7 HR 9
32 RBI 34
45/22 K/BB 61/25
8 SB 13

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
