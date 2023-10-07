Our computer model predicts the Weber State Wildcats will take down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Stewart Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Northern Arizona vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Weber State (-3.4) 54.3 Weber State 29, Northern Arizona 25

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Lumberjacks games went over the point total six out of 11 times last year.

Weber State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have one win against the spread this year.

Lumberjacks vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Weber State 20.8 23.8 17.5 25.0 23.0 23.0 Northern Arizona 23.8 34.0 32.0 32.0 18.3 35.3

