On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 100 of 147 games this season (68.0%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

In 23 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Gurriel has an RBI in 53 of 147 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season (54 of 147), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .265 AVG .262 .319 OBP .303 .518 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings