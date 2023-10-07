Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 100 of 147 games this season (68.0%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- In 23 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Gurriel has an RBI in 53 of 147 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (54 of 147), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.265
|AVG
|.262
|.319
|OBP
|.303
|.518
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (13-5) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 25th start of the season. He has a 2.46 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.