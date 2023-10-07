The field at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will feature Kevin Streelman. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,461-yard course from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Streelman at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Streelman Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kevin Streelman Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Streelman has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Streelman has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Streelman has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Streelman has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 41 -3 281 0 15 1 2 $1.3M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Streelman has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

Streelman made the cut in five of his past seven entries in this event.

Streelman finished 24th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Streelman has played i the last year (7,275 yards) is 186 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 58th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Streelman shot better than only 32% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Streelman carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Streelman had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Streelman's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that last competition, Streelman carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Streelman finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Streelman recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

