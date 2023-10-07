Ketel Marte -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the NLDS.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while batting .276.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 108 of 151 games this season (71.5%), including multiple hits 40 times (26.5%).

He has hit a home run in 16.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Marte has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 70 of 151 games this year, and more than once 21 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings