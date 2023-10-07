Ketel Marte vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the NLDS.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte?
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while batting .276.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 108 of 151 games this season (71.5%), including multiple hits 40 times (26.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Marte has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 70 of 151 games this year, and more than once 21 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
