Geraldo Perdomo -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the NLDS..

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

In 68 of 139 games this year (48.9%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 24.5% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.2% of his games this season (60 of 139), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings