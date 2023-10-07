Gabriel Moreno vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, October 7 at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLDS..
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 108 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has an RBI in 39 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 108 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 2.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
