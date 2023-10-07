On Saturday, Evan Longoria (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:20 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NLDS..

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.0%).

In 29.3% of his games this season (22 of 75), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings