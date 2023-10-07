Emmanuel Rivera vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Emmanuel Rivera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:20 PM ET. The teams will meet to open the NLDS.
He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (4.8%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has driven in a run in 24 games this year (28.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (29.8%), including six multi-run games (7.1%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.260
|AVG
|.261
|.285
|OBP
|.340
|.341
|SLG
|.373
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|18
|24/5
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (200 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (13-5) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 2.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
