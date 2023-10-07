Pac-12 rivals meet when the No. 9 USC Trojans (5-0) host the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored by 21.5 points. The point total is 71.5 for the outing.

Offensively, USC has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FBS by compiling 53.6 points per game. The Trojans rank 63rd on defense (24.2 points allowed per game). Arizona ranks 78th in the FBS with 27.6 points per game on offense, and it ranks 35th with 19 points given up per game on defense.

Arizona vs. USC Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

USC vs Arizona Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline USC -21.5 -110 -110 71.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Arizona Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wildcats are gaining 411.7 yards per game (-12-worst in college football) and conceding 386.7 (21st-worst), placing them among the worst teams in both categories.

In their past three games, the Wildcats are scoring 25.3 points per game (-7-worst in college football) and giving up 20.3 per game (69th).

Arizona is accumulating 245.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (99th in the nation), and allowing 297.3 per game (-109-worst).

The Wildcats are 97th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (166.3), and 44th in rushing yards conceded (89.3).

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona has not hit the over on a point total in four games with a set over/under.

Arizona has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Arizona has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1000 odds on them winning this game.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has racked up 1,069 yards on 69.6% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 131 yards with three scores.

Jonah Coleman has run for 220 yards on 32 carries so far this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 161 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Michael Wiley has racked up 176 yards (on 40 carries) with one touchdown, while also grabbing 15 passes for 132 yards.

Tetairoa McMillan has hauled in 386 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Cowing has caught 35 passes and compiled 292 receiving yards (58.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan's 16 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 214 yards (42.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Taylor Upshaw paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and eight tackles.

Jacob Manu, Arizona's tackle leader, has 35 tackles, two TFL, and three sacks this year.

