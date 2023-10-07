The No. 9 USC Trojans (5-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) will meet in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 71.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Arizona matchup.

Arizona vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Arizona vs. USC Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

USC has won two games against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 21.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.