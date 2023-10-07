Arizona vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 9 USC Trojans (5-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) will meet in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 71.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Arizona matchup.
Arizona vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Arizona vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-21.5)
|71.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-21.5)
|71.5
|-1700
|+890
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
- Maryland vs Ohio State
- Oklahoma vs Texas
- Nebraska vs Illinois
- South Florida vs UAB
- Syracuse vs North Carolina
- Virginia Tech vs Florida State
- UCF vs Kansas
- Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- LSU vs Missouri
Arizona vs. USC Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- USC has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 21.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.