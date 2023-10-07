Arizona State vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of Pac-12 teams hit the field when the Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) clash on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Buffaloes are favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Arizona State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-4.5)
|60.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-4.5)
|60.5
|-182
|+150
Arizona State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Arizona State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.
- Colorado is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Buffaloes have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
