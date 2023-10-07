A pair of Pac-12 teams hit the field when the Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) clash on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Buffaloes are favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Colorado (-4.5) 60.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colorado (-4.5) 60.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Arizona State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

Colorado is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Buffaloes have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

