Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona State Sun Devils go head to head at 6:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Buffaloes. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (-4.5) Toss Up (59.5) Colorado 39, Arizona State 20

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Sun Devils based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Sun Devils is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread.

One of the Sun Devils' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average point total for the Arizona State this season is 6.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Buffaloes are 3-2-0 this season.

Colorado has not covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Buffaloes have seen three of its five games hit the over.

The total for this game is 59.5, 5.9 points fewer than the average total in Colorado games thus far this season.

Sun Devils vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 34.2 36.2 40 32.3 25.5 42 Arizona State 17.6 28.6 16.8 29.8 21 24

