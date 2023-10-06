When the Illinois Fighting Illini square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 PM on Friday, October 6, our projection model predicts the Fighting Illini will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (-3.5) Over (43.5) Illinois 26, Nebraska 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Illinois vs. Nebraska? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Illini a 61.5% chance to win.

The Fighting Illini haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Illinois has not covered a spread when they are at least 3.5-point favorites (0-2).

Two of the Fighting Illini's five games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Illinois games this season has been 49.9, 6.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Cornhuskers have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average total for Nebraska games this year is 1.7 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Illini vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 21.6 30.6 22 25 21 39 Nebraska 18.8 23.8 23.3 23.3 12 24.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.