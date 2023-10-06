As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (six matches), No. 168-ranked Arianne Hartono and No. Eri Hozumi will be matching up at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul, South Korea.

Check out the latest odds for the entire Hana Bank Korea Open field at BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hana Bank Korea Open Info

Tournament: Hana Bank Korea Open

Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: October 6

October 6 TV Channel:

Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Hana Bank Korea Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Dabin Kim vs. Irina Khromacheva Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 PM ET Kim (-175) Khromacheva (+125) En-Shuo Liang vs. Luksika Kumkhum Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 PM ET Liang (-135) Kumkhum (-105) Arianne Hartono vs. Eri Hozumi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 PM ET Hartono (-700) Hozumi (+400) Sohyun Park vs. Yeon Woo Ku Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 PM ET Park (-225) Ku (+160) Mei Yamaguchi vs. Peangtarn Plipuech Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 PM ET Plipuech (-185) Yamaguchi (+130) Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs. Ksenia Zaytseva Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 PM ET Zaytseva (-165) Mattek-Sands (+120)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.