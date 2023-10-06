Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +75000.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +10000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Cardinals much lower (32nd in the league) than the computer rankings do (21st).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Cardinals have experienced the biggest change this season, falling from +20000 at the start to +75000.
- With odds of +75000, the Cardinals have been given a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Arizona Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Arizona is 3-1-0 this season.
- There have been three Cardinals games (out of four) that went over the total this season.
- The Cardinals have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Arizona has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
- The Cardinals are putting up 337.8 yards per game on offense this year (12th in NFL), and they are surrendering 374.5 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Cardinals rank 18th in scoring offense (22 points per game) and 25th in scoring defense (25.5 points allowed per game) this year.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Joshua Dobbs has thrown for 814 yards (203.5 per game), completing 70.7%, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.
- Dobbs also has run for 141 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, James Conner has scored two TDs and picked up 318 yards (79.5 per game).
- In the passing game, Marquise Brown has scored two times, hauling in 21 balls for 239 yards (59.8 per game).
- In the passing game, Michael Wilson has scored two times, catching 14 balls for 237 yards (59.3 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, the Cardinals' Kyzir White has amassed 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in his four games.
Cardinals Player Futures
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|W 28-16
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|L 35-16
|+500
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+500
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+30000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
