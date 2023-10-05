When the Washington Commanders meet the Chicago Bears in Week 5, Terry McLaurin will face a Bears pass defense featuring Quindell Johnson. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Commanders vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 27.2 6.8 44 110 8.64

Terry McLaurin vs. Quindell Johnson Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin's 212 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has collected 21 receptions and one touchdown.

Looking at passing yards, Washington is No. 20 in the league, with 805 (201.3 per game).

The Commanders' scoring average on offense is 22.3 points per game, 17th in the league.

Washington ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 35 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Commanders have thrown the ball 17 times this season, placing them 13th in the NFL.

Quindell Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Quindell Johnson has a team-leading one interception to go along with one pass defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is struggling this season, with 1,071 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 31st with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Bears rank 31st in the league with 34.3 points allowed per contest, and they rank 28th in total yards allowed with 383.3 given up per game.

One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Quindell Johnson Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Quindell Johnson Rec. Targets 26 1 Def. Targets Receptions 21 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.1 1 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 212 2 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 53 1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 52 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 0 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

