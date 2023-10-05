This week, there's high school football on the docket in Navajo County, Arizona. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Navajo County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Williams High School at Mogollon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5

7:00 PM AZT on October 5 Location: Heber, AZ

Heber, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Joseph City High School at Fredonia High School