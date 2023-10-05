Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Maricopa County, Arizona this week? We've got what you need.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Valley Vista High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on October 5
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyslope High School at Campo Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobson High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School - Mesa at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Cesar Chavez High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5
- Location: Laveen, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chaparral High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory at Horizon High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Northeast Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesquite High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Desert Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Mountain High School at Cactus Shadows High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Northeast Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corona del Sol High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Charter School at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cortez High School at Camp Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Camp Verde, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apollo High School at Shadow Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millennium High School at Canyon View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Waddell, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Havasu High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kofa High School at Dysart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: El Mirage, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Shadow Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunrise Mountain High School at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Prep High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Desert Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Linda High School at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coolidge High School at San Tan Foothills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise Valley High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veritas Preparatory Academy at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Parker, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Carlos High School at American Leadership Academy Anthem
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Florence, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benson High School at Phoenix Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Chandler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
