The Chicago Bears (0-4) visit the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField and will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders vs. Bears Insights

This year, the Commanders average 12.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears give up (34.3).

Chicago averages 18.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than Washington allows (30).

The Commanders average 75.5 fewer yards per game (307.8) than the Bears allow per matchup (383.3).

Chicago averages 305.3 yards per game, 47.2 fewer yards than the 352.5 Washington allows.

This season, the Commanders run for just nine fewer yards (106.5) than the Bears allow per outing (115.5).

Chicago rushes for 119 yards per game, 3.5 fewer yards than the 122.5 Washington allows.

The Commanders have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Chicago has turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than Washington has forced (5).

Commanders Home Performance

In home games, the Commanders score 11.5 points per game and give up 26.5. That's less than they score (22.3) and allow (30) overall.

The Commanders rack up 239 yards per game at home (68.8 less than their overall average), and concede 298 at home (54.5 less than overall).

Washington racks up 140.5 passing yards per game in home games (60.8 less than its overall average), and concedes 166 at home (64 less than overall).

The Commanders rack up 98.5 rushing yards per game at home (eight less than their overall average), and give up 132 at home (9.5 more than overall).

At home, the Commanders convert 23.8% of third downs and allow 44.8% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (33.3%), and more than they allow (39.6%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Denver W 35-33 CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo L 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-31 FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 10/22/2023 at New York - CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

Bears Away Performance

The Bears' average points scored (13.5) and conceded (34) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 18.8 and 34.3, respectively.

The Bears' average yards gained in away games (219.5) is lower than their overall average (305.3). But their average yards conceded in away games (446.5) is higher than overall (383.3).

In road games, Chicago racks up 128 passing yards per game and gives up 310. That's less than it gains overall (186.3), and more than it allows (267.8).

On the road, the Bears accumulate 91.5 rushing yards per game and concede 136.5. That's less than they gain overall (119), and more than they allow (115.5).

The Bears convert 40% of third downs away from home (two% higher than their overall average), and concede 62.1% away from home (3.2% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Tampa Bay L 27-17 FOX 9/24/2023 at Kansas City L 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 Denver L 31-28 CBS 10/5/2023 at Washington - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas - FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.