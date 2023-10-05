Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coconino County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Coconino County, Arizona. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Williams High School at Mogollon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 5
- Location: Heber, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Flagstaff High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuba City High School at Red Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Teec Nos Pos, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coconino High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 6
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Joseph City High School at Fredonia High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on October 7
- Location: Fredonia, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
