Currently the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +75000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +10000

+10000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cardinals are 32nd in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (26th).

The Cardinals were +20000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +75000, which is the biggest change in the entire NFL.

With odds of +75000, the Cardinals have been given a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

This season, three of the Cardinals' four games have gone over the point total.

The Cardinals have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Arizona has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

The Cardinals rank 12th in total offense (337.8 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (374.5 yards allowed per game) this year.

Offensively, the Cardinals rank 18th in the NFL with 22 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in points allowed (374.5 points allowed per contest).

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has four touchdown passes and zero picks in four games, completing 70.7% for 814 yards (203.5 per game).

Dobbs also has rushed for 141 yards and one TD.

In four games, James Conner has run for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and two scores.

Marquise Brown has 21 catches for 239 yards (59.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In four games, Michael Wilson has 14 receptions for 237 yards (59.3 per game) and two scores.

Kyzir White has recorded one pick to go with 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in four games for the Cardinals.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +20000 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +900 4 October 1 @ 49ers L 35-16 +500 5 October 8 Bengals - +3500 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1400 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +10000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +10000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +500 16 December 24 @ Bears - +50000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

