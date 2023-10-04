Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on October 4 at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .263.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 48th in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 99 of 146 games this year (67.8%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (24.0%).

He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (37.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.5%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .265 AVG .262 .319 OBP .303 .518 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings