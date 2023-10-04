The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 71.3% of his 150 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Marte has had an RBI in 54 games this year (36.0%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 70 games this season (46.7%), including 21 multi-run games (14.0%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings