Ketel Marte vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 71.3% of his 150 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Marte has had an RBI in 54 games this year (36.0%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 70 games this season (46.7%), including 21 multi-run games (14.0%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
