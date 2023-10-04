Geraldo Perdomo vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 68 of 138 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 30 times (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.6% of his games this year, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 138 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta (12-10) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 210 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
