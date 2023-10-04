Gabriel Moreno vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 7:08 PM ET on Wednesday. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- In 57.9% of his 107 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (39 of 107), with more than one RBI six times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 28.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.8%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Peralta (12-10) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 210 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
