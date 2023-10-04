Evan Longoria vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Read More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 37 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Longoria has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Peralta (12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Sept. 24, the righty tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
