The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 37 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.0% of his games this season, Longoria has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 29.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings