Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 7:08 PM ET on October 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-10) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (17-9) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (47.7%) in those games.

This year, Arizona has won 22 of 52 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule