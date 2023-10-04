Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on October 4 at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 162 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .508.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this year (103 of 154), with at least two hits 49 times (31.8%).

He has homered in 16.2% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .283 .368 OBP .358 .530 SLG .486 34 XBH 31 13 HR 12 40 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 20 SB 33

Brewers Pitching Rankings