Right now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +75000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +10000

+10000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Cardinals much lower (32nd in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (26th).

The Cardinals' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +75000, the biggest change among all teams.

The Cardinals have a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have seen three of its four games go over the point total.

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Arizona has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Cardinals rank 12th in total offense (337.8 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (374.5 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Cardinals are averaging 22 points per game on offense this year (18th in NFL), and they are allowing 25.5 points per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has thrown for 814 yards (203.5 per game), completing 70.7%, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Dobbs has scored one touchdown and picked up 141 yards.

On the ground, James Conner has scored two TDs and accumulated 318 yards (79.5 per game).

In four games, Marquise Brown has 21 receptions for 239 yards (59.8 per game) and two scores.

Michael Wilson has 14 receptions for 237 yards (59.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Kyzir White has posted one pick to go with 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in four games for the Cardinals.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +20000 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +900 4 October 1 @ 49ers L 35-16 +500 5 October 8 Bengals - +3500 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1400 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +10000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +10000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +500 16 December 24 @ Bears - +50000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

