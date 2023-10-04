Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Arizona Today

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-130)

Brewers (-130) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+110)

Diamondbacks (+110) Total: 7.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.