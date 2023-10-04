Alek Thomas vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .227 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 52.6% of his games this season (61 of 116), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (7.8%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29 games this year (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.206
|.296
|OBP
|.246
|.434
|SLG
|.312
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (12-10) out to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.