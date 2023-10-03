Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to begin the NL Wild Card Series.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .263 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 99 of 145 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.9% of his games this season, Gurriel has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this year (37.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.265
|AVG
|.262
|.319
|OBP
|.303
|.518
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (10-8) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.39 ERA in 193 2/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went four scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), fifth in WHIP (1.069), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.