Ketel Marte vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:23 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off to begin the NL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 106 of 149 games this year (71.1%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Marte has an RBI in 53 of 149 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 69 of 149 games this season, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (10-8) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 193 2/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.069 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.