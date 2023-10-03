On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off to begin the NL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 106 of 149 games this year (71.1%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (26.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Marte has an RBI in 53 of 149 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 69 of 149 games this season, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings