The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 47 walks.

Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 48.9% of his games this season (64 of 131), with at least two hits 12 times (9.2%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (3.8%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 23 games this season (17.6%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (6.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 22.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .185 AVG .237 .285 OBP .322 .299 SLG .316 12 XBH 8 3 HR 3 20 RBI 17 52/26 K/BB 49/21 9 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings