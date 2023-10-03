Gabriel Moreno vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:23 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up to start the NL Wild Card Series.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 61 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 106), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (35.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.7%).
- He has scored in 27.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (10-8) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw four scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.069 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.