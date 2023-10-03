The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET, live on ESPN2 from American Family Field. Corbin Burnes is expected to start for the Brewers, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.323 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Pfaadt (3-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox.

He has three quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Pfaadt has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luis Patiño 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros L 2-1 Home Zac Gallen Jose Urquidy 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen -

