Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at American Family Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:08 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.363/.508 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes (10-8) for his 33rd start of the season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 19 quality starts.

In 32 starts, Burnes has pitched through or past the fifth inning 30 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.069 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 4.0 5 0 0 4 1 at Marlins Sep. 22 5.0 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 16 5.2 5 4 4 9 3 at Yankees Sep. 10 8.0 0 0 0 7 2 at Pirates Sep. 4 6.0 7 4 4 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 78 walks and 77 RBI (153 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He's slashed .278/.370/.451 so far this season.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 65 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .240/.318/.429 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

