Tuesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:08 PM ET on October 3.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (10-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won six of 11 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

