Corbin Carroll -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (162) this season.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 102 of 153 games this season, with multiple hits 48 times.

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (24 of 153), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 82 games this year (53.6%), including multiple runs in 28 games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .283 .368 OBP .358 .530 SLG .486 34 XBH 31 13 HR 12 40 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 20 SB 33

