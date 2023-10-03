On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 95 of 157 games this year (60.5%), including 41 multi-hit games (26.1%).

In 18.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (39.5%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (14.0%).

He has scored a run in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Brewers Pitching Rankings