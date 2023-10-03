Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

If you're looking to bet on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Games in Arizona Today

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-185)

Brewers (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+150)

Diamondbacks (+150) Total: 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.