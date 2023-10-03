Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up to begin the NL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .227 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In nine games this year, he has homered (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 of 115 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .251 AVG .206 .296 OBP .246 .434 SLG .312 17 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Brewers Pitching Rankings