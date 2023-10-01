Marquise Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Brown's stats below.

Brown's season stats include 143 yards on 14 receptions (10.2 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus one carry for 29 yards. He has been targeted 22 times.

Keep an eye on Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Marquise Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Cardinals have no other receivers on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 14 143 21 2 10.2

Brown Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1

Rep Marquise Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.