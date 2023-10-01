Will Marquise Brown Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Brown's stats below.
Brown's season stats include 143 yards on 14 receptions (10.2 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus one carry for 29 yards. He has been targeted 22 times.
Marquise Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Cardinals have no other receivers on the injury list.
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|14
|143
|21
|2
|10.2
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|10
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|61
|1
