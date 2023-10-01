In one of the many compelling matchups on the Ligue 1 slate on Sunday, Olympique Lyon and Stade Reims hit the pitch at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Watch Stade Reims vs Olympique Lyon

Olympique Lyon travels to match up with Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports

Watch Le Havre AC vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC journeys to face Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Metz

FC Metz journeys to face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports

Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 travels to face OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports

Watch FC Lorient vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC journeys to take on FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports

Watch Stade Rennes vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes journeys to face Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports

