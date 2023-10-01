Keaontay Ingram was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Ingram's stats below.

Entering Week 4, Ingram has 12 carries for 15 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 1.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has one reception (one target) for eight yards.

Keaontay Ingram Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Cardinals have one other running back on the injury list this week: James Conner (LP/back): 51 Rush Att; 266 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 7 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ingram 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 12 15 0 1.3 1 1 8 0

Ingram Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 5 13 0 1 8 0

