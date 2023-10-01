Will James Conner Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
James Conner was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Conner's stats on this page.
On the ground, Conner has season stats of 51 rushes for 266 yards and two TDs, picking up 5.2 yards per attempt. He also has seven catches on eight targets for 26 yards.
James Conner Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Conner 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|51
|266
|2
|5.2
|8
|7
|26
|0
Conner Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|14
|62
|0
|5
|8
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|23
|106
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|14
|98
|1
|2
|18
|0
