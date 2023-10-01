James Conner was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Conner's stats on this page.

On the ground, Conner has season stats of 51 rushes for 266 yards and two TDs, picking up 5.2 yards per attempt. He also has seven catches on eight targets for 26 yards.

James Conner Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

No other RB is on the injury list for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Conner 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 51 266 2 5.2 8 7 26 0

Conner Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 14 62 0 5 8 0 Week 2 Giants 23 106 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 98 1 2 18 0

