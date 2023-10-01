Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Astros on October 1, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Corbin Carroll are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Chase Field on Sunday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 53 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.363/.508 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|6
|11
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Javier Stats
- The Astros' Cristian Javier (9-5) will make his 31st start of the season.
- In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Javier has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|4.2
|3
|4
|3
|6
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 20
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|2
|at Royals
|Sep. 15
|5.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 9
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 161 hits with 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 111 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .282/.369/.512 so far this season.
- Tucker has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 161 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .261/.363/.432 slash line on the season.
- Bregman enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double and two walks.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
