Kyle Tucker and Corbin Carroll are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Chase Field on Sunday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 53 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.363/.508 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Javier Stats

The Astros' Cristian Javier (9-5) will make his 31st start of the season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Javier has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Sep. 26 4.2 3 4 3 6 3 vs. Orioles Sep. 20 5.0 3 1 1 11 2 at Royals Sep. 15 5.0 5 3 2 6 1 vs. Padres Sep. 9 4.0 4 4 4 5 3 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 6.0 4 3 3 8 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 161 hits with 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 111 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.369/.512 so far this season.

Tucker has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 161 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .261/.363/.432 slash line on the season.

Bregman enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double and two walks.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

