Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-135). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Arizona's past four contests has been 9.2, a stretch in which the Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone under each time.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (47.6%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 21-29, a 42% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 161 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-37 41-40 32-29 52-48 56-56 28-21

